Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,475 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

