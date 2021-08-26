Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 34,000 Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFMO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000.

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48.

