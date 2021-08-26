Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

