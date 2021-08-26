Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $686.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

