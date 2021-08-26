Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

