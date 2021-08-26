Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.56 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.