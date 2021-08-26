Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XTN. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $92.58.

