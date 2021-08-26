Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000.

BBEU stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42.

