Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,894 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $97.44 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.