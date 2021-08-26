Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,894 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000.

HDV opened at $97.44 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.