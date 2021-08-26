Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

