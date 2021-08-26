Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.06 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

