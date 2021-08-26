Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.3% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 104,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,644,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,275,000 after buying an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 285,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

