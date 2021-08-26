Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BR stock opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

