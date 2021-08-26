Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

