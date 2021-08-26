Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report sales of $29.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.43 million, with estimates ranging from $146.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

