Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce sales of $466.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $26.99 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

