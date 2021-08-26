Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after buying an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $45.60 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

