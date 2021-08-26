Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stratasys stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 1,642.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 957,759 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $20,360,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 608,781 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

