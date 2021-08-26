Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.58. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,195. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

