Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 156,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,667. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

