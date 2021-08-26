Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

UMPQ opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

