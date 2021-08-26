Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $4.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

VYNE opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.