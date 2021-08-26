Brokers Offer Predictions for Makita Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Makita in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Makita
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
