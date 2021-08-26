Brokers Offer Predictions for Makita Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Makita in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Makita alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MKTAY stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.