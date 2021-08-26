Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE NOVA opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

