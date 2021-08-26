Brokers Offer Predictions for Worley Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Worley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

WYGPY stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Worley has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.49.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

