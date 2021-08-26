Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

