BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$107.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$61.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.90.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.