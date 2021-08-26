BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $85.64 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

