BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,637,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,588,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

