Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.55

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 592655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

