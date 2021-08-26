BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,209 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 83,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 107,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

