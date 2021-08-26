BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $52.55 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.55 million and approximately $23,900.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

