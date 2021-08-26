Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.06

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.67 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.90.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

