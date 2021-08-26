Burency Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burency has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $13.50 million and $5.38 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

