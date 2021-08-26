BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 138.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $946,875.23 and approximately $12.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

