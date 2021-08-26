Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.55

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 442885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

BYRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $618.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager acquired 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 in the last 90 days. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

