CafeSwap Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,247.00 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $128,247.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,385,335 coins and its circulating supply is 5,342,286 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

