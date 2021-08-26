CaixaPay (CXP) Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

