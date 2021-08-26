Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Up 3.2%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 219,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 74,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.