California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 1.60 $1.77 billion N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.96 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -26.09

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California Resources and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% TETRA Technologies 18.06% -23.60% -2.78%

Summary

California Resources beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

