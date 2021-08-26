Callisto Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.46 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $129,405.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.02 or 0.06598485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

