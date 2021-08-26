Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $22.03 million and $115,444.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.43 or 0.06611174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

