Canaccord Genuity Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.74.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.
In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
