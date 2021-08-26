Canaccord Genuity Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.74.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.