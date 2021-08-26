Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.32. Canada Silver Cobalt Works shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 207,503 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$43.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

