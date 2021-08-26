Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.46

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$151.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$151.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.65.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

