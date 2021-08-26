Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Heronetta Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Heronetta Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 5.7% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.