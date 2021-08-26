Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 7.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 283,967 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. 122,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

