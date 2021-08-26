Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in August

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.09. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,451. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.10.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

