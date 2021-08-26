Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in August

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.09. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,451. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.10.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
