CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 109,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,009. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.