Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the July 29th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 97,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,836. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

